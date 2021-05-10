Thomas Rhett, Wife Expecting Another Daughter

Country star Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins are adding to their family.

“Well… we are pregnant again!,” the 31-year-old singer shared in an Instagram post on Saturday, along with a photo of the couple cradling Akins’ baby bump.

“We are pumped to be having our 4th girl,” Rhett added. “Feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I’ll be paying for one day!

The couple’s who tied the knot in 2012, are parents to Willa Gray, 5, Ada James, 3, and 14-month-old Lennon Love.

Rhett told iHeartRadio.ca in 2019 that his girls are his biggest fans.

“We sing all the time at the house and when we get in the car it’s nothing but my music that plays because they get really mad if I change it to somebody different,” he said. “I’m kind of soaking it in while I can.”