Tim Hicks Adds Dates To 'Zero To Sixty' Tour

Canadian county music star Tim Hicks announced Monday he has added dates to his upcoming Zero To Sixty Tour.

The singer will stop in Vancouver, Edmonton, London, Kitchener, Halifax, Fredericton and Moncton this fall with special guest Robyn Ottolini.

“It’s tour tiiiiiiiiiiime!! I’m crazy excited to finally get back out on the road for an official tour with the fellas,” Hicks said, in a release. “It’s been way too long! It’s guaranteed to be a GREAT time, and we can’t wait to see everybody!”

Tickets for the new dates go on sale June 17 at 10 a.m. (12 noon for the Halifax and Fredericton shows).

The tour, which kicks off July 8 in Winnipeg, comes ahead of the Sept. 2 release of Hicks’ fifth studio album, Talk To Time.

New Zero To Sixty Tour Dates:

9/8 – Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC

9/9 – River Cree Resort & Casino – Enoch / Edmonton, AB

9/23 – London Music Hall – London, ON

10/6 – Centre In The Square – Kitchener, ON

11/17 – Rebecca Cohn Theatre – Halifax, NS

11/18 – The Playhouse Theatre – Fredericton, NB

11/19 – Capitol Theatre – Moncton, NB