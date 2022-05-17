Tim Hortons Adds Biebs Brew, Brings Back Timbiebs

Justin Bieber will soon be back behind the counter at Tim Hortons.

The chain announced Tuesday that it is bringing back its Timbiebs-branded TimBits for a limited time and launching Biebs Brew – a French Vanilla flavoured cold brew.

Biebs Brew will be available at Tim Hortons outlets in Canada and the U.S. beginning June 6, along with the Timbiebs flavours introduced last November – Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle.

Also coming back is Timbiebs merch, including a beanie, fanny pack and tote bag. New to the collection will also be a stainless steel Biebs Brew tumbler with reusable straw.

“Even before the Timbiebs collaboration, Justin had often shared with fans how he'd grown up with Tim Hortons and was obsessed with the brand,” said chief marketing officer Hope Bagozzi, in a release. “His commitment to working with us to develop a natural and authentic twist on the Tims experience is what made Timbiebs a hit and we know guests are going to love Biebs Brew.”

In February, Tim Hortons parent company Restaurant Brands International, credited Timbiebs with helping to boost sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 by 10.3 per cent. The company's Popeyes brand partnered with rap star Megan Thee Stallion last October.