Tim McGraw, Faith Hill Sell Island Home

Country couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have sold their luxurious Bahamas getaway.

The 6,517-square-foot, four-bedroom home sits on an eight-hectares private island in Exumas and boasts nearly 5,000-square-feet of verandas and open-air hallways. There’s an observation tower, a pool and a pair of beachfront yurts.

The island offers 2 kilometres of waterfront and a private dock. Away from the home are buildings containing generators and water desalination facilities as well as three cottages for staff.

Brett Davis/Knight Frank

McGraw and Hill purchased L’île d’Anges – Island of Angels – in 2003 for about $1.2 million U.S. and spent nine years building thier dream escape.

“Every time we land the plane and walk on to the beach up to the house, we turn to each other and say ‘This is the best place in the world,’” McGraw told Architectural Digest in 2017.

The country superstars listed the property in February for a whopping $35 million U.S. The selling price – and the identity of the new owner – has not been disclosed.