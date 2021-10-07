Tim McGraw Recalls How Faith Hill Accepted His Proposal

Tim McGraw on Wednesday marked his 25th wedding anniversary by sharing the story of how he proposed to Faith Hill.

“I actually asked her to marry me quite a few times,” the country star recalled in a video on social media. “She kept saying ‘no.’ She said, ‘I’m not going to get involved with another country singer, it’s just not going to work out.’”

McGraw was not about to give up. One day, inside his trailer backstage at a country music festival, “I said, ‘Look, let’s get married.’ And she says ‘You’re asking me to marry you at a country music festival in a trailer house’ and I said ‘Well, it’s pretty apropos if you think about it.’”

Hill didn’t give him an answer right away but when McGraw finished his set and returned to the trailer, there was a message written in lipstick on the mirror. “It said, ‘Yes, I’m gonna to be your wife,’” he shared.

“It was the best day of my life, that’s for sure.”

McGraw captioned the video: “25 years later and it's still the best day of my life. Thanks for going on this journey with me. Love you.”