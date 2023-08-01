Tim McGraw Tells Fans To Stop Throwing Things

Tim McGraw would like concertgoers to stop throwing things at performers.

In an interview with CNN, the country star was asked his take on the recent trend of audience members tossing various objects at artists and McGraw answered, "“I think it’s terrible. I mean, you could really injure somebody and you could miss and hit somebody in the audience and injure somebody. What happens if somebody gets hurt? Then it ruins the show for everybody … if somebody can’t continue performing.”

Country music has seen its fair share of projectiles launched on stage this year. Both Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen were hit by flying cowboy boots, while Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face with a bracelet.

“I’m used to soft goods being thrown at me. And that’s fine, but don’t throw anything that’s got any heft to it that’s gonna hurt somebody," added McGraw. "I just think that it’s just not appropriate to do. Everybody’s there to have fun and there’s just no need in any of that. Hopefully it doesn’t happen, but I’ll try to stay calm if it does.”

We'll see if fans listen to McGraw's sage advice when he hits the road for his Standing Room Only Tour this month. He is set to play four Canadian dates: Boots & Hearts in Oro-Medonte, ON (August 13), Country Thunder Alberta in Calgary, AB (August 19), Festival Western St-Tite in St-Tite, QC (September 7) and Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC (March 27).

McGraw's new album, Standing Room Only, will be released on August 25.