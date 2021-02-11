Tina Turner Documentary Coming To Crave

A feature documentary about the life and career of Tina Turner will have its Canadian premiere next month on Crave.

According to a release from HBO, Tina follows “her improbably rise to early fame, her personal and professional struggles throughout her life and her even more improbably resurgence as a global phenomenon in the 1980s.”

Tina is scheduled to debut on March 27 at 8 pm ET.

In addition to never-before-seen footage and photos, the two-hour documentary features interviews with Turner as well as with people who know her well, including husband Erwin Bach, Oprah Winfrey and Angela Bassett.

Turner, 81, has lived in Zürich since stepping out of the spotlight following her 50th anniversary tour in 2009. Her final Canadian performances were in Montreal and Toronto in December 2008.

