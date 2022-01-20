Tina Turner Moves Into $95.5M Estate In Switzerland

Tina Turner has moved into a sprawling estate on Switzerland’s Lake Zurich, it was reported Thursday.

According to Handelszeitung, the 82-year-old music icon and husband Erwin Bach bought the 260,000-square-foot property in the village of Stäfa in September. It boasts 10 historic buildings, a pond and stream, a pool and a dock on the lake.

The property is reportedly worth $95.5 million (70 million Swiss francs).

Turner and Bach previously lived in Chateau Algonquin in the town of Küsnacht, about 20 kilometres north.

Last October, it was announced that Turner sold the rights to her music catalogue, name, image and likeness to BMG Rights Management in a deal reportedly worth at least $62 million ($50 million U.S.).

Turner has lived in Switzerland since retiring from music in 2009 and became a Swiss citizen in 2013.

Canadian singer Shania Twain and her husband live on the shore of Lake Geneva in Corseaux, Switzerland.