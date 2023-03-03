Tina Turner Musical Heading To Toronto

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical is coming to Toronto.

The show, which closed on Broadway last August, is expected to be part of Mirvish's 2023-24 subscription series, which will be unveiled on March 7.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, premiered in London in 2018 and opened the following year on Broadway. It uses Turner’s songs – including hits like “Proud Mary,” “Private Dancer” and “The Best” – to tell the story of her journey from Nutbush, Tennessee to a global superstar.

Turner, 83, has been living in Switzerland since retiring from the music business in 2009. She sold the rights to her music catalogue, name, image and likeness in 2021 for a reported $50 million U.S.

Also rumoured to be making its Canadian debut is In Dreams - A New Musical, which showcases the songs of the late Roy Orbison.

The musical comes from Canadian writer David West Read, who wrote the book for the 2019 musical & Juliet, and will be directed by Luke Sheppard, who also did & Juliet.

Described as “a lyrical and comedic exploration of the universal longing for love and connection when facing challenging times,” In Dreams uses about 20 of Orbison’s songs to tell the story of country-rock singer who invites her former bandmates to join her for “the party of a lifetime.”

The musical will premiere in Leeds, England this summer.

Mirvish’s new subscription series is also expected to include Six, a modern retelling of the lives of the six wives of Henry VIII presented as a pop concert. It had its Canadian premiere at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre in 2019.

Fans are hoping Toronto will finally get a production of the Tony-winning Moulin Rouge, which is based on Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film and features dozens of pop and rock songs.

A publicist for Mirvish did not respond to an email seeking confirmation of the shows that will be announced.

Mirvish announced last June that Jagged Little Pill will run at the Princess of Wales beginning in October 2023.

Built around the songs from Alanis Morissette’s breakthrough 1995 album of the same name, the musical landed on Broadway in late 2019 and had 207 performances. It includes hits like “Ironic,” “You Oughta Know” and “Hand in My Pocket.”

Jagged Little Pill is playing in Ottawa (Morissette’s birthplace) from June 30 to May 4.