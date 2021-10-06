Tina Turner Sells Rights To Her Music Catalogue

Tina Turner has sold the rights to her music catalogue, name, image and likeness.

Financial terms of the deal with BMG Rights Management were not disclosed but it was reportedly worth at least $50 million U.S.

BMG acquired Turner’s share of the recording and publishing rights for her songs but Warner Music will remain distributor of her music.

“Like any artist, the protection of my life's work, my musical inheritance, is something personal,” Turner said, in a statement. “I am confident that with BMG and Warner Music, my work is in professional and reliable hands.”

Turner, 81, has been living in Switzerland since retiring from the music business in 2009. Her hits include “What's Love Got To Do With It,” “Private Dancer” and “The Best.”

“Tina Turner's musical journey has inspired hundreds of millions of people around the world and continues to reach new audiences," said BMG Rights Management CEO Hartwig Masuch. "We are honoured to take on the job of managing Tina Turner's musical and commercial interests. It is a responsibility we take seriously and will pursue diligently. She is truly and simply, the best.”

The company plans to introduce Turner’s music to new audiences on streaming and social platforms, including TikTok.