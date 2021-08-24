TJ Osborne Talks About Positive Changes Since Coming Out

TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne spoke on Monday about the good that has come from his decision last February to come out as gay to his fans.

“My life has changed in a lot of ways and I've been talking about this in the shows," he said during an appearance on CBS This Morning. “I didn't realize what a sense of purpose it would bring to my life to be here. I didn't realize how much it would resonate with some people.”

Host Gayle King read a tweet from the mother of a gay teen who thanked the country duo because her son “gets to live in a world where he doesn’t have to hide who he is and has men like you two that he can look up to.”

Osborne admitted: “I wasn't really thinking about the parents of children who are queer or whatever they are and how that would really help them to be able to help their relationship. That was something that never dawned on me.”

He also shared a moment at a recent concert when a woman thanked him for creating a safe space for LGBTQ fans.

“To me, that is worth more than anything that I’ve ever… certainly anything monetary,” he said.