TLC Postpones Shows Due To Smoke

Second-hand smoke was forced TLC to postpone a pair of shows this past weekend.

“Due to extreme cigarette and recreational smoke being present backstage at a previous show, T-Boz suffered an allergic reaction,” read a message to fans on Saturday.

“The group has always enforced a strict no smoking policy at their shows in an effort to prevent any health related issues for the group and/or crew.”

TLC said it was bumping Saturday’s scheduled show in Houston to Monday and Sunday’s show in Irving to Tuesday.

T-Boz and Chilli are currently on the Celebration of CrazySexyCool Tour with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.