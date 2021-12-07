TLC's T-Boz Blames Hacker For Nicki Minaj Shade

T-Boz of 90s group TLC claimed her Instagram account was hacked after she was dragged on social media for seemingly shading Nicki Minaj.

The fuss started with an Instagram post by The Jasmine Brand that included a video clip of Cardi B outside a Miami nightclub telling security guards to “let the Black women in.”

A comment from T-Boz’s verified account read: “Poor Nicki Minaj” along with four laughing emojis.

As fans fumed, T-Boz commented: “MY ACCOUNT WAS HACKED IM ON A ZOOM CALL/MEETING SO I DON’T KNOW WHAT WAS SAID OR WHATS HAPPENING YET BUT I SAID NOTHING ABOUT @nickiminaj AT ALL.”

Later, T-Boz posted a statement on her Instagram account.

“Hey guys my account has been hacked and I never made that comment about Nicki Minaj,” the 51-year-old singer wrote. “I have no problem and never have had a problem with her at all that’s not like me to even comment on a blog and be messy so all the blogs and unnecessary comments can stop thank you.”

Not many people were buying it.

“So they hacked your account to post a single comment about Nicki?” commented one person. Another wrote: “That’s what they all say when they get caught.”

Others wondered how T-Boz managed to regain access to her hacked account so quickly.