Toby Keith Reveals Cancer Battle

Country star Toby Keith shared news Sunday that he is battling cancer.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” the 60-year-old singer wrote on social media. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”

Keith added: “I am looking forward to spending time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

Keith is expected to postpone several upcoming shows, including one on July 22 in Winnipeg and one on July 23 in Thunder Bay, Ont.