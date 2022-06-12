Toby Keith Reveals Cancer Battle
Country star Toby Keith shared news Sunday that he is battling cancer.
“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” the 60-year-old singer wrote on social media. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”
Keith added: “I am looking forward to spending time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”
Keith is expected to postpone several upcoming shows, including one on July 22 in Winnipeg and one on July 23 in Thunder Bay, Ont.
