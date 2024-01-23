Tokyo Police Club Announce Breakup, Farewell Toronto Show

Tokyo Police Club have announced they're calling it quits.

The Toronto indie band announced on socials today that they will "finally put the van in park" after 19 years together, but will play one last concert in Toronto at History on November 29.

They issued a joint statement that reads:

it’s time for TPC to say farewell. to everything there is a season, and for us the time is right to finally put the van in park (this is a metaphor, our actual van stopped working a long time ago). it has been one hell of a ride and we will be reflecting on it big time all year long - leading up to ONE LAST SHOW: november 29th at HISTORY in toronto. ticket info is in the stories and the bio and wherever else you can put it now. thank you all from the bottom of our collective heart for listening 🫡

-dave graham greg and josh (tokyo police club)

The first presale for the Toronto begins at TokyoPoliceClub.com tomorrow (January 24) with the password TPC4EVER. A second presale will occur on Thursday (January 25) at Ticketmaster using the password SPOTLIGHT. The general onsale goes live on Friday (January 26) at 10:00AM ET.

The four-time Juno-nominated Tokyo Police Club formed in Newmarket, ON back in 2005 while they were still in high school. The next year they released their A Lesson In Crime EP, which was followed by debut album Elephant Shell in 2006. The band's final release was 2018's TPC.

See the farewell post below.