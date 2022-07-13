Tom Jones Denies Collapsing Ahead Of Concert

Tom Jones clapped back early Wednesday at a report claiming he was forced to postpone a concert after collapsing backstage.

“I did not ‘collapse’ anywhere at any time,” the 82-year-old "It's Not Unusual" singer wrote in a message to fans on social media. “That is pure rumour.”

The Daily Mail had cited a source as saying Jones fell ill and collapsed about an hour before his show at MVM Dome in Budapest. (The Daily Mail has since updated its report with Jones’ denial.)

Jones explained that he was diagnosed with viral laryngitis upon arriving in Budapest from the UK and a doctor “strongly advised postponing this evening’s show and prescribed medication and vocal rest.”

He added: “Hopefully the inflammation will calm soon as I am looking forward to continuing my wonderful summer tour.”

Jones is scheduled to perform Thursday in Luxembourg and has dates throughout Europe until mid-August. He is scheduled to perform in Toronto, Montreal and Windsor, Ont. In September.