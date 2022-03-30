Tom Parker Of The Wanted Dies At 33

Tom Parker of boy band The Wanted died Wednesday after a battle with cancer. He was 33.

“Our hearts are broken,” the singer’s wife Kelsey Hardwick wrote on Instagram. “Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I'm forever proud of you.”

Parker and Hardwick have daughter Aurelia, 2, and one-year-old son Bodhi.

"Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates," read a message on The Wanted's Instagram page. "Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts."

Tom Parker, pictured in Toronto in 2012. John R. Kennedy / jrkm.ca

In October 2020, Parker went public with news that he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour. "We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time.“It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this.”

Parker, who had stage four glioblastoma, vowed: “I’m going to be here. I'm going to fight this.

Early last year, Parker said there had been a “significant reduction” in the size of the tumour and he was “responding well to treatment.”

Last November, he reported that the tumour was “under control.”

"Hey Tom, hope you’re having a blast up there," groupmate Siva Kaneswaran shared in an Instagram post. "I am so grateful that I had a chance to witness your true courage. It has been a pleasure of my life Tommy Boy.

"Thank you for letting us see you light up the world. Talk to you soon and see you later. Love you brother x"

The Wanted, pictured in 2021. Anthony Devlin / Getty Images

Gord Downie, frontman for Canada’s The Tragically Hip, died from glioblastoma at 53. He had been diagnosed a little less than two years earlier. Fellow Canadian Neil Peart of Rush died of glioblastoma in 2020 after a three-and-a-half-year battle with glioblastoma. He was 67.

Parker wrote a book about his journey, Hope, which is scheduled to be published in July. "[It] is not about dying,” he recently explained on Instagram. “It's a book about living. It's a book about finding hope in whatever situation you're dealt, and living your best life no matter what.”

The Wanted enjoyed a string of top five singles in the UK, including two number ones, while their 2011 track "Glad You Came" made it to No. 2 in Canada. They split up in 2014 but reunited last year for a charity concert and to promote a greatest hits collection. The group was performing again this year.

Fans and music stars are paying their respects on social media. "Tom was always so much fun to be around & we have amazing memories of touring & playing shows with The Wanted," read a tweet from McFly. "The thoughts of the entire McFly family are with his wife & children, his family, friends & bandmates."

Connor Ball of The Vamps tweeted: "33 is far too young, so much sadness."