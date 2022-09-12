Tommy Lee Moons Fans To Announce OnlyFans Debut

Tommy Lee is cashing in on the apparent thirst for his huge… uh… collection of tattoos.

The Mötley Crüe drummer, who turns 60 in three weeks, announced Friday that he has joined OnlyFans.

“Cum join me over there for fun that Instagram won’t let us have here!,” Lee captioned a photo in which he displayed the name of the adult website on his buttocks.

Lee mooned the audience earlier, at the Mötley Crüe concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He complained that Instagram and Facebook removed a full-frontal photo he shared on the platforms last month (it remains on his Twitter).

“What I’ve done is I have now gone over to a place where you can be free as f**k,” said Lee, “and you can show anybody whatever the f**k you want, and they don’t f**king take it down.”

Subscriptions to Lee’s OnlyFans account are $39.95 U.S. per month. As of Monday morning, he had posted only eight photos.

Other male music artists who have set up OnlyFans accounts include pop singers Aaron Carter (currently $9 a month) and Austin Mahone (free to subscribe but pay-per-view).