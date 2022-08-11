Tommy Lee Posts Full Frontal Nude Pic On Instagram

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee made…er, headlines on Wednesday night after posting a full-frontal nude photo on Instagram.

The 59-year-old musician proudly displayed his tattooed body from the chin down – including his famously large penis.

He captioned the pic: “Ooooopppsss.”

Before the post was removed, Lee’s wife Brittany Furlan commented “OH MY GOD” and his followers and friends reacted.

“I’M F***IN DYING,” wrote Machine Gun Kelly.

Of course, it was nothing we haven’t seen before. Lee’s penis made its public debut in a sex tape with then-wife Pamela Anderson that was leaked in 1995.

Lee followed up on the R-rated post with a popular meme involving an elephant and a naked man.

