Tommy Lee Steps Back From Mötley Crüe Tour Due To Injury

Tommy Lee stunned fans at the first show on Mötley Crüe’s reunion tour in Atlanta on Thursday night with some health news.

“About 14 days ago, I f**ing broke not one, not two, not three, but four f**ing ribs,” the 59-year-old drummer said. “I wish I had a f**ing badass story – like me and Conor McGregor f**ing scrapping out in some f**ing bar or something – but I don’t.

“The doctors told me, ‘No playing, bro. No playing.’ And I was like, ‘Are you f**ing high, bro? We’ve got a f**ing tour to do!’ So anyway, I ain’t f**king sitting out for s**t.”

Lee said Tommy Clufetos would fill in while he recovers. "My boy’s gonna help me out here and I’ll see you guys later,” he told the crowd.

Lee’s announcement came five songs into Mötley Crüe’s set.

In an statement he later shared in an Instagram post, Lee said said he’s stubborn and vowed to “beast through the pain every show for as many songs as I can.” He added: “We’ve all been waiting years for this moment and there’s no way I’m missing this!”

Mötley Crüe are doing a summer stadium tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. They will be in Toronto on Aug. 8, Vancouver on Sept. 2 and Edmonton on Sept. 4.