TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Doja Cat, Anitta To Perform At MTV VMAs
The list of performers at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards keeps growing.
Anitta, Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne and TOMORROW X TOGETHER have all been added to the lineup of performers taking the stage on September 12. They join the previously announced first round of acts that includes Stray Kids, Demi Lovato, Karol G and Måneskin.
Earlier this week it was also revealed that Shakira will perform at the show, as part of her receiving this year's Video Vanguard Award.
Taylor Swift leads all artists with eight nominations. SZA is up for six, while Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Kim Petras, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith have all been nominated for five.
Fans can now vote for the awards here.
The 2023 MTV VMAs take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on September 12.
