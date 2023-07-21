Tony Bennett Dies at 96

Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96.

The legendary pop and jazz vocalist was known for his signature smooth, timeless voice, establishing a songbook of American standards that included hits such as "I've Got You Under My Skin," "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" and "One For My Baby."

According to the Associated Press, Bennett's publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed confirmed he died in his hometown of New York. No cause of death was given, however, back in 2016 Bennett revealed he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

He was a contemporary of a wide range of artists, from Frank Sinatra - who called him "the greatest singer in the world" - to Lady Gaga, who released two Grammy-winning duet albums with Bennett. His last public appearance was at Radio City Music Hall in August 2021, performing as a duo for their One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga concert special.

Over the span of his eight-decade career, he released more than 70 studio albums, winning 19 Grammy Awards (41 total nominations). His career took off in the late 1940s and thrived throughout the '60s, where he became one of America's most successful singers. He experienced a renaissance in the '90s thanks in large to an MTV Unplugged album in 1997, which won the Grammy for Album of the Year. A decade later he released two Duets albums that also found a new, younger audience.

Bennett is survived by his wife Susan Benedetto, his two sons, Danny and Dae Bennett, his daughters Johanna Bennett and Antonia Bennett and nine grandchildren. He was just two weeks away from his 97th birthday when he died.

Listen to Tony Bennett's biggest songs here.