Tony Bennett Retires From Performing

Tony Bennett’s shows last week with Lady Gaga were his last, his son Danny Bennett has announced.

The 95-year-old crooner has cancelled six shows he was scheduled to do at U.S. casinos between Sept. 25 and Dec. 18.

“This was a hard decision for us to make, as he is a capable performer. This is, however, doctors’ orders,” Danny told Variety. “It’s not the singing aspect but, rather, the traveling.”

Earlier this year, Bennett’s wife Susan revealed he has been living with Alzheimer’s disease since 2016. She said the singer began to show real signs of decline in 2018 while working with Gaga on their second duets album Love for Sale (out Oct. 1).

(At a 2015 performance at the Montreal Casino, Bennett told the audience he was “delighted to be back in Toronto” and left the stage after singing only a few songs.)

Bennett and Gaga did a pair of sold out One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.