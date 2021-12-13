Tool Drummer Danny Carey Arrested At Airport
Tool drummer Danny Carey was arrested for assault Sunday at the Kansas City International Airport.
According to local news station Fox 4, police responded to a call about a fight in the terminal at around 7 p.m. local time. TMZ reported that Carey had an altercation with a security guard.
Carey, 60, was taken into custody on suspicion of assault. He was released on bond several hours later and a prosecutor will decide if he will be charged.
Carey was back in his home state on Saturday to play with the Kansas University Basketball Pep Band.
