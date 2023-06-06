TOOL Is Coming To Canada This Fall

TOOL announced Tuesday it is embarking on a tour that includes stops in several Canadian cities.

The band will play Vancouver's Rogers Arena on Oct. 23, Edmonton's Rogers Place on Oct. 25, Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome on Oct. 27 and Winnipeg's Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on Oct. 29. They return north on Nov. 19 to play the Bell Centre in Montreal followed by a pair of shows at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 20 and 21.

Tickets go on sale to the general public June 9 at 10 am local time.

TOOL will be playing in Canada for the first time since 2019.

A 2020 tour that was scheduled to stop in Montreal, Quebec City, Vancouver and Winnipeg was cancelled due to the pandemic. In a statement at the time, TOOL said it would hit the road “when the time is right."