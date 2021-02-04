Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals 2nd COVID-19 Battle

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan has detailed how he battled COVID-19 for a second time late last year.

The 56-year-old rocker said he contacted the virus in late November and ended up in hospital on Dec. 1.

“Ugly, ugly. Couldn’t breathe,” he said on Strombo. “I could barely put two words together without going into a coughing fit, you know? It ended up kind of also progressing into pneumonia.

“So, if I stayed in the hospital. They said: ‘Okay, we can keep you here, but you’re fighting 12 other people for a bed and a ventilator we don’t have, so what do you want to do?’ I’m like: ‘Well, I need to breathe and I need to sleep.’”

Last October, Keenan recalled suffering COVID-19 symptoms in February while on tour in Australia. “It was ugly,” he told AZ Central. “I survived it, but it wasn't pretty.”