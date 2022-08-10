Toronto Music Festival Cancelled With Only Days To Go

The Kaboom Festival, scheduled to take place this weekend in Toronto, has been cancelled.

“At this time we are unable to move forward,” organizers said in a statement.

Kaboom Festival, set for Downsview Park on Aug. 13-14, was described as “a celebration of African-Caribbean culture and music” and promised to “bring together music lovers and experience seekers to create unforgettable moments in a space that feels larger than life.”

According to its website, the festival was produced by SHO Entertainment and Alté Studios North America. The latter is a Nigeria-based company that claims to have operations in D.C., Toronto and London but the former is not a registered company in Canada and has no online presence.

No one representing the festival could be reached for comment but in the statement announcing the festival’s cancellation, organizers deflected blame and claimed the decision was not theirs.

“In the last few days the city has gone through a lot of stress and turmoil. Patrons who live in the city and those who traveled from various destinations were disappointed by the quality of the events that put countless people at risk,” they wrote.

“Although we were not associated with these past weekend events and after conversations with city officials, [Toronto Police Service] and venue operations, OUR HANDS HAVE BEEN TIED!!

“We are disappointed by this outcome but will respect the decision made.”

Last weekend’s Kultureland Festival near Toronto, which was billed as “Canada’s biggest Afro-fusion weekend,” was plagued by problems – including a string of cancelled acts and an overnight change of venue.

Promoter Code R.E.D. Entertainment of Mississauga cited “some issues that arose that were out of our control” as well as “the unexpected heatwave and staff shortage” in an apology on Monday.

Kaboom Festival promised to issue full refunds and vowed to return next year.