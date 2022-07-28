Toronto Police Investigating Fireworks Set Off During Dua Lipa Concert

Dua Lipa was reportedly rattled by fireworks that went off inside Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena near the end of her concert on Wednesday night.

According to CTV News, the fireworks – which were not part of Lipa’s show – went off at the back of the lower bowl during the final song. Witnesses said the pop star “appeared startled.”

Toronto Police are investigating the incident, which caused minor injuries to three people.

POV: someone sneaks fireworks into the dua lipa concert ???? #FutureNostalgiaTour pic.twitter.com/q61noVJ4J2 — laura (@laurathestork) July 28, 2022

anyone know if these fireworks at the toronto dua lipa concert were planned?? i got a video of them shooting into the crowd and people running away. hope no one got hurt #DuaLipa #Toronto #FutureNostalgiaTour pic.twitter.com/YgfTvAvozr — aj🎊 (@calsandbones) July 28, 2022

Hey y’all. I was at the Dua Lipa concert in Toronto last night and just wanted to share this video I took when unplanned fireworks were set off.



Curious how @ScotiabankArena allowed this to happen. pic.twitter.com/slmtOHnNbl — JRSPARTY (@JERRLIFE) July 28, 2022

It is the latest event in a strange summer for Toronto's concert scene, which included last-minute cancellations of concerts by Justin Bieber (due to health issues) and The Weeknd (due to the Rogers outage); a postponement and then cancellation of a New Kids on the Block concert due to Canada's COVID-related entry requirements; the cancellation of Yungblud's Canadian tour dates; and the cancellation of a tour by Shawn Mendes so he can focus on his mental health.

In September 2021, Lipa announced her Future Nostalgia tour would stop at Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 23, 2022 – but in January she announced the show would be pushed to July 27 due to COVID-related capacity restrictions in Ontario at the time.

Lipa also made tour stops in Vancouver and Montreal.