Toronto's Budweiser Stage To Become Year-Round Venue

One of Toronto’s most popular concert venues is getting a makeover, it was announced Friday.

Live Nation Canada said Budweiser Stage at Ontario Place will be redeveloped into a year-round performance venue with room for 20,000 fans outdoors and 9,000 indoors.

The new music destination is expected to be completed by 2030.

“The redevelopment of the amphitheater into a year-round venue will offer fans more opportunities to celebrate the live music experience with their favourite artists,” said Live Nation Canada chair Riley O’Connor, in a release. “We’ve been making memories on Toronto’s waterfront at Budweiser Stage for more than 25 years and we look forward to the next 25 years of music history.”

Budweiser Stage, formerly the Molson Amphitheatre, replaced the long-standing (and rotating) Ontario Place Forum, which was demolished in 1995.