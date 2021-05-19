Toronto's Massey Hall Selling Personalized Seat Plaques

Music fans are being offered a chance to put their names on seats inside one of Canada’s most legendary concert venues.

Toronto’s Massey Hall, which opened in 1894, closed in 2018 to undergo a massive restoration and expansion.

The venue is currently selling 3” x 1” plaques inscribed with up to three lines of no more than 28 characters each. The plaques will be affixed to the armrests of Orchestra and Balcony seats and on the back of Gallery seats.

The personalized plaques – which will remain in place for 25 years – cost $500 (Gallery), $2,500 (Balcony) and $5,000 (Orchestra). They come with “a special memento commemorating your seat dedication,” according to the website.