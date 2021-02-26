Tory Lanez Denied Right To Talk About Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez will continue to be barred from speaking publicly about the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case, a judge in Los Angeles ruled on Thursday.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, sought to amend a protective order preventing him from discussing the case against him. His lawyer Shawn Holley argued the order was “prejudicial” because Megan Thee Stallion is not under the same restriction.

“In contrast to Mr. Peterson’s silence, Megan authored and posted six tweets to her 5.6 million Twitter followers in quick succession,” read a motion filed last month by Lanez’s lawyers.

Lanez, who hails from Ontario, pleaded not guilty in November to charges stemming from the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion on July 12, 2020. He was charged last October with assault with a firearm and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm. At the time, he tweeted “the truth will come to the light ... a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u.”)

If convicted, Lanez faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison.