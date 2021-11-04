Tory Lanez Fails To Reach Plea Deal In Shooting Case

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot last year, did not reach a plea deal by the Nov. 3 deadline.

A preliminary hearing – which will determine if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial – has been scheduled for Dec. 14, Rolling Stone reported.

“They offered what they offered so I wouldn’t goto (sic) TRIAL and I DECLINED," Lanez explained in a tweet he later deleted. "It’s very simple."

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was charged last October with assault with a firearm and possession of an unregistered gun in connection with the shooting on July 12, 2020. He pleaded not guilty the following month.

The 29-year-old Ontario native faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison if found guilty.

In September, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta told a judge prosecutors are having “meaningful discussions” about making a deal that would resolve the case.

Lanez’s lawyer Shawn Holley said in a statement at the time: “As in every case, the lawyers for the parties discuss the possibility of resolving the case. This case is no different. That said, our position as to what did and did not happen in this matter remains unchanged, and Mr. Peterson’s plea of not guilty stands.”

In August, a judge ruled that Lanez violated a protective order when he appeared at July’s Rolling Loud festival in Miami Gardens, where Megan Thee Stallion performed. He was ordered to pay an additional $60,000 U.S. in bail, bringing the total to $250,000 U.S.

This article has been updated since it was first published.