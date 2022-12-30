Tory Lanez In Call From Jail: 'I'm Sorry'

A key piece of evidence against Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, who was convicted last week of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, has been posted online.

“What happened happened already. I can’t take it back,” Lanez told Megan’s then-friend Kelsey Harris in a phone call from jail, only hours after the shooting on July 12, 2020. “I’m just telling y’all I’m sorry.”

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was initially arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and was held in custody until posting $35,000 U.S. bail.

In the recording of the phone call, posted at YouTube channel Nique at Nite, Lanez is heard blaming the incident on alcohol.

“I just want you to know I was just so f**king drunk, I don’t even know what the f**k was going on,” he said. “I’d never do some s**t like that … I didn’t even understand what was going on.

“Regardless, that’s not gonna make anything right and that’s not gonna make my actions right, but I’m deeply sorry for that.”

Before the call ends, Lanez told Harris: “Alright. It is what it is. Regardless, if I get out of here today or not, I just want to let y’all know I’m sorry. I’d never did that s**t if I wasn’t that drunk, you feel me?”

On Dec. 23, after a nine-day trial, Lanez was convicted by a jury of assault with a firearm, carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He was immediately taken into custody and will remain behind bars until sentencing in late January.

The Ontario-born rapper, who lives in Florida, faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison as well as deportation.

Lanez’s lawyer said they will be “exploring all options including an appeal.”