Tory Lanez Releases 3rd Album In 6 Months

Canada’s Tory Lanez has released Playboy, his third studio album in six months.

The 28-year-old Ontario native’s seventh studio album includes “Feels” ft. Chris Brown, which was released as a single in February.

Brown, who pleaded guilty to assaulting Rihanna in 2009, previously teamed up with Lanez, who was charged last October in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, on “The Take” for Lanez’s 2019 album Chixtape 5.

On Thursday, Lanez dropped three tracks – including one from his forthcoming ‘80s-themed album – as 450 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in collaboration with Bondly.Finance.

“This album is one of the biggest releases of my career, so I had to make the release strategy bigger than ever,” Lanez explained, in a release. “This meant getting the tracks to my superfans early.”

Late last month, a judge denied Lanez's request to amend a protective order preventing him from talking about the case against him. His lawyer Shawn Holley argued the order was “prejudicial” because Megan Thee Stallion is not under the same restriction.

Lanez pleaded not guilty in November. If convicted, Lanez faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison.