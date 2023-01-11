Tory Lanez Sentencing Delayed As He Hires New Lawyers

Canada’s Tory Lanez will have to wait a little while longer to be sentenced for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

The rapper, wearing an orange inmate uniform, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Tuesday to request that his lawyers George Mgdesyan and Shawn Holley be replaced by David Kenner and Matthew Barhoma.

Judge David Herriford approved the request and pushed Lane’s sentencing from Jan. 27 to Feb. 28 to allow his new lawyers to review trial materials.

Kenner, who represented Snoop Dogg at his 1996 murder trial, told reporters he plans to file a motion for a new trial, although he declined to say on what grounds.

He will also seek to scrap a court order banning Lanez from talking publicly about Megan or his case, calling it “a prior restraint on free speech.”

Lanez, an Ontario native and Florida resident whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was found guilty on Dec. 23 of assault with a firearm, carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He is facing up to 22 years and eight months in prison and deportation to Canada.

Lanez has been in custody at the Men's Central Jail in L.A. since the verdict was read.

He has released seven studio albums since 2016, including September's Sorry 4 What, and has collected three consecutive JUNO Awards for Rap Recording of the Year. He also earned the JUNO for R&B/Soul Recording of the Year for a collaboration with Jessie Reyez and Tainy.