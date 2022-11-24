Townhouse That Inspired Taylor Swift Song Is For Rent

The historic house that inspired Taylor Swift’s 2019 song “Cornelia Street” is for lease.

"Yes, this is the house that the song built," reads a description in the listing. "Famous as one-time home of superstar Taylor Swift, built in 1870 as a carriage house and transformed into a spectacular home with a modernist flair with a celebrity tested, drive-right-in garage and pool, nestled in the heart of the West Village."

The New York City townhouse at 23 Cornelia St. has roughly 5,500 square feet of living space over three floors, including four bedrooms. There’s also a 30-foot indoor pool and a rooftop terrace (“Sat on the roof, you and I,” Swift sings).

Swift rented the home in 2016 while her Tribeca townhouse was being renovated. In “Cornelia Street,” she sings about “the creaks in the floor” and the “windows swung right open, autumn air” as she falls in love with Joe Alwyn.

The house is available as of Jan. 15 for $45,000 U.S. a month – reportedly $5,000 more than Swift forked over every month. And yes, cats are welcome.