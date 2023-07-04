Tracy Chapman To Become First Black Woman To Reach #1 On Country Radio

Tracy Chapman is set to make history this week as her song "Fast Car" - covered by Luke Combs - is expected to reach number one on the Billboard’s Country Airplay chart in the U.S.

The enigmatic singer who scored a hit with the original back in 1988, will become the first-ever Black woman to have the sole songwriting credit on a number one country hit. In doing so, Chapman will join Alice Randall (Trisha Yearwood’s “XXX’s and OOO’s (An American Girl)”), Ester Dean (Lady A’s “Champagne Night”) and Tayla Parx (Dan+Shay’s “Glad You Exist"), who previously received co-writing credits on country #1s.

Earlier this year, Combs told iHeartCountry about his decision to cover "Fast Car," explaining that it's "always been one of my favourite songs for my entire life. I was really blessed to have the opportunity to record this and for the fans to be able to hear it."

You can hear Chapman's original version and Combs' cover below.