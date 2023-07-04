Tracy Chapman To Become First Black Woman To Reach #1 On Country Radio
Tracy Chapman is set to make history this week as her song "Fast Car" - covered by Luke Combs - is expected to reach number one on the Billboard’s Country Airplay chart in the U.S.
The enigmatic singer who scored a hit with the original back in 1988, will become the first-ever Black woman to have the sole songwriting credit on a number one country hit. In doing so, Chapman will join Alice Randall (Trisha Yearwood’s “XXX’s and OOO’s (An American Girl)”), Ester Dean (Lady A’s “Champagne Night”) and Tayla Parx (Dan+Shay’s “Glad You Exist"), who previously received co-writing credits on country #1s.
Earlier this year, Combs told iHeartCountry about his decision to cover "Fast Car," explaining that it's "always been one of my favourite songs for my entire life. I was really blessed to have the opportunity to record this and for the fans to be able to hear it."
You can hear Chapman's original version and Combs' cover below.
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Tracy Chapman