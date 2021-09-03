Trailer Debuts For Avatar Singing Competition 'Alter Ego'

The trailer for the innovative new singing competition series Alter Ego premiered Thursday and in the words of judge will.i.am, it’s “freakin’ nutty nuts.”

Described by host Rocsi Diaz as “the world’s first avatar singing competition,” Alter Ego also features judges Nick Lachey and Canada’s Alanis Morissette and Grimes.

“This is unlike how we’ve seen people perform ever, in the history of television,” Lachey gushes in one clip.

Using motion capture technology and CGI, the show transforms competitors into their “dream avatars.”

Alter Ego marks the judging debut for Morissette and Grimes. Lachey, the winner of last season’s The Masked Singer, has previously served as a judge on The Sing-Off. Will.i.am has been a longtime coach on The Voice UK and for one season of The Voice Australia.

Alter Ego airs Wednesdays beginning Sept. 22 on CTV (whose parent company owns this website).

Check out the trailer below: