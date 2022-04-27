Trailer Debuts For New Version Of 2017 George Michael Doc

The trailer for a new version of the 2017 documentary George Michael: Freedom premiered Wednesday.

George Michael: Freedom Uncut is set to open in cinemas on June 22.

The doc focuses on the pop superstar’s life during and after the recording of his 1990 album Listen Without Prejudice: Vol. 1 and features appearances by Stevie Wonder, Liam Gallagher, Elton John, Mary J. Blige and others.

Michael narrated and co-directed the film before his death in 2016 at 53.

Sony Music Entertainment said, in an April 20th press release, that the documentary is going to theatres “in honour of George’s birthday” and gives fans “unprecedented access to his extraordinary life both on and off stage.” It makes no mention of the film being nearly five years old.

George Michael: Freedom premiered in 2017 on television and the director’s cut, with an additional 14 minutes, was made the festival circuit the following year. Freedom Uncut reportedly has a shorter run time than the televised version.

Watch the trailer below: