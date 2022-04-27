Trailer For Harry Styles Flick 'Don't Worry Darling' Debuts

Harry Styles cuddles in bed – and does a lot more on a dining room table – with Florence Pugh in the first full-length trailer for Don’t Worry Darling.

Director Olivia Wilde premiered the trailer at CinemaCon, a gathering of theatre owners, in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

She described Styles – with whom she is in a relationship – as “an up-and-coming actor with no other career that I am aware of, and he is nothing short of a revelation in this part.”

Wilde said the psychological thriller is inspired by mind-benders like Inception, The Truman Show and The Matrix.

“I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you could want,” Wilde said, according to Variety. “Not just material, tangible things – like a beautiful house, perfect weather and gorgeous cars – but also the things that really matter, like true love or the perfect partner or real trusted friendships and a purpose that feels meaningful.

“What would it take for you to give up that life, that perfect life. What are you really willing to sacrifice to do what’s right? Are you willing to dismantle the system that’s designed to serve you?”

Styles, who made his acting debut in 2017’s Dunkirk, will also appear in the forthcoming My Policeman.

Don’t Worry Darling is due in cinemas on Sept. 23.