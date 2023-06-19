Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian Expecting 1st Baby Together

Travis Barker of blink-182 and his wife Kourtney Kardashian went public on Friday with news that they are expecting their first child together by paying homage to one of his band’s music videos.

The couple shared clips of Kardashian in the crowd at a blink-182 concert holding up a sign that read: “Travis I’m Pregnant” just like a woman does in the 1999 video for “All The Small Things.” As the crowd cheered, blink-182 stopped the show so Barker could go into the crowd to embrace his wife.

Instagram / travisbarker

Kardashian later posted photos of Kardashian’s baby bump, one of which Barker shared in an Instagram Story.

Barker, 47, has teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and Kardashian has three children between the ages of 8 and 13 with former partner Scott Disick.

The couple tied the knot in May 2022 during a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy a week after getting married in a courthouse in Santa Barbara. They had previously had a just-for-fun wedding, officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, at a Las Vegas chapel.