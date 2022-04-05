Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian Had 'Only For Fun' Vegas Wedding

Blink-182 drummer married Kourtney Kardashian early Monday morning after they attended the Grammy Awards, according to multiple a report.

TMZ said Tuesday the ceremony at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas was “only for fun” and a source close to the couple said they didn’t have a marriage license. (The website later revised its article to replace "only for fun" with "they hadn't gotten a license, which wouldn't make it legal."

Billboard reported that its sources confirmed "that while the pair did go to the chapel, they are not legally married. Rather, the ceremony was just for fun — and the photo opp — after a few drinks."

There has been no comment from reps for Barker or Kardashian.

The pair walked into the chapel around 1:30 a.m. with two other people and requested that an Elvis impersonator officiate.

“They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis," chapel owner Marty Frierson told People. "They showed a lot of love and had a lot of fun.”

Barker, who performed on the Grammys show with H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz, proposed to Kardashian last October.

It will be the third marriage for Barker, who was briefly married to Melissa Kennedy in 2002 and was married to Shanna Moakler from 2004 and 2008. Kardashian has three children with Scott Disick but has never been married.

Marriage must be in the air inside MGM Grand Garden Arena – in 2019, following the Billboard Music Awards at the venue, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel. The couple had a proper wedding in France a few months later.

This article has been updated since it was first published.