Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian Make It Instagram Official

Musician Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian made their relationship Instagram official on Tuesday night.

Kardashian posted a photo of her hand in Barker’s distinctively tattooed hand while the two are seated in a car. She did not caption the pic or tag the blink-182 drummer – but Barker commented with a black heart emoji and shared Kardashian’s post in his Instagram Stories.

Kardashian, 41, and Barker, 45, sparked rumours of a romance last month when they were spotted together in Palm Springs. (E! News reported last month that Barker and Kardashian have been a couple since December.)

Barker had a brief marriage that ended in 2002 and then tied the knot with Shanna Moakler, with whom he had son Landon and daughter Alabama. Kardashian had a longterm on-again, off-again relationship with Scott Disick, with whom she has three children.

Barker and Kardashian have known each other since 2006, when he was dating Paris Hilton, for whom Kardashian worked.

Barker, a friend and neighbour of the Kardashian family, appeared in a 2017 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “His kids and my kids are really good friends,” Kourtney said in the episode.

In March 2019, Barker told People he was not dating Kardashian but added: “Kourtney's a dear friend. I mean, I love her to death … But yeah, just friends.”