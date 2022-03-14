Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian Want To Have A Child

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is ready to be a father again, according to fiancée Kourtney Kardashian.

“Travis and I want to have a baby,” she says in a trailer for new streaming series The Kardashians, as it cuts to a shot of the couple in an obstetrician’s office.

Barker, 46, has two children – Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18 – with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kardashian, 42, has Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick.

The pair announced their engagement last October. It will be his third and her first.

At the MTV VMAs last September, Megan Fox – with Kardashian at her side – introduced Machine Gun Kelly and Barker as their “future baby daddies.”