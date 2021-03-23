Travis Barker Reveals He Will Undergo Hand Surgery

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has revealed he is scheduled to undergo surgery.

“I recently tore a tendon in my hand,” the 45-year-old told GQ. “I have to have surgery in a few weeks.”

Barker casually mentioned the injury during a Q&A about his diet and workout regimes.

In 2018, Blink-182 postponed shows in the band’s Vegas residency as well as nine concerts due to blood clots in Barker’s arms. “The past few months have just sucked as I have been sidelined just waiting for my doctors to clear me so I could get back on the road and perform with my band,” he said in a statement at the time.

Last month, The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers revealed during an Instagram Q&A that he was scheduled to have surgery to repair damage to his shoulder.

“I went over the handlebars on my bike and an injury from that has manifested itself,” Flowers explained. “I have a torn labrum on that [right] shoulder.”