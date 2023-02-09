Travis Barker Suffers Injury Weeks Before Blink-182 Tour

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has revealed he suffered a nasty injury just one month before the band is set to kick off a world tour.

“I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments,” the 47-year-old tweeted Wednesday.

Barker did not say if the injury will have an impact on blink-182’s upcoming tour, which is scheduled to begin March 11 in Tijuana, Mexico. He cryptically tweeted: “So much to do before I die.”

In 2018, blink-182 had to cancel several Las Vegas residency shows and some tour dates because Barker was “suffering from blood clots in both arms.”

Last June, Barker was rushed to hospital in Los Angeles after suffering what he later described as "severe life-threatening pancreatitis."

In 2008, Barker survived a plane crash and spent more than 11 weeks undergoing surgeries and skin grafts.

Announced last October, the tour includes stops in Toronto and Montreal in May followed by Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary in June.