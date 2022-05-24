Travis Barker Weds Kourtney Kardashian In Italy

Blink-182 Travis Barker said “I do” (again) to Kourtney Kardashian on Sunday as bandmate Mark Hoppus and pal Machine Gun Kelly looked on.

The lavish wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy took place a week after the couple was formally married in a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California. They previously had a just-for-fun wedding, officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, at a Las Vegas chapel.

Elvis was also represented at Sunday’s ceremony, where Andrea Bocelli performed “Can’t Help Falling in Love” for the newlyweds’ first dance.

On hand for Barker’s nuptials were his son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, (both from his marriage to Shanna Moakler) and his 23-year-old former stepdaughter Atiana. The drummer is now stepdad to Kardashian’s children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Barker and Kardashian were engaged last October. It is his third marriage and her first.