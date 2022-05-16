Travis Barker Weds Kourtney Kardashian In Santa Barbara

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were legally married Sunday at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California.

The couple, who got engaged last October, exchanged vows with his father Randy and her maternal grandmother Mary Jo Campbell as witnesses. They were photographed driving away from the courthouse in a black low-rider convertible with a “Just Married” sign on the back bumper.

According to TMZ, which was first to report on the nuptials, Barker and Kardashian plan to stage a more lavish wedding ceremony in Italy later this year.

Sunday’s ceremony came a little more than a month after the couple had a just-for-fun wedding, officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, at a Las Vegas chapel.

It is the third marriage for Barker, who was briefly married to Melissa Kennedy in 2002 and was married to Shanna Moakler from 2004 and 2008. Kardashian has three children with Scott Disick but has never been married.