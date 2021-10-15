Travis Frontman Fran Healy 'Mauled' By Wiener Dog

Fran Healy, frontman for Scottish band Travis, says he was “mauled” by a Dachshund that he tried to save following a car accident.

The singer, who lives in Los Angeles, shared the story Thursday on Twitter.

“I was driving down my hill and as I rounded a corner there were 3 cars jackknifed and from the middle of the chaos ran a daschund. So I jumped out and chased it up the hill,” he wrote. “Cars bomb down our hill and it would have been toast. So I tried to pick it up and it mauled the s**t out of my left hand.

“I held on, hoping to chuck it into our porch but then I slipped and it bolted off, leaving me pishing blood all over the shop. So much blood.”

Healy said neighbours who came out to see the canine-caused carnage called 911.

“I ran into the house and poured alcohol over the wounds… then I came out but it wasn’t an ambulance… it was a massive fire engine… and I have to say, 5 Calvin Klein models got out and then I’m telling them about the daschund and they suggested urgent care… by this time there was about 20 cars waiting to pass, I’m pishing blood (by the way ladies and some boys… I totally now get the fireman thing) anyways I drove to Urgent Care on Selma and they cleaned me up good and now I’m here and my finger is patched up and bloody sore.”

Healy said the dog – who lives in the former home of Stevie Nicks – was cornered at the bottom of the hill and was unharmed. According to Applied Animal Behaviour Science, Dachshunds can be “aggressive to strangers.”

The 48-year-old musician also shared photos showing wounds on his hand.

“Maybe shouldn’t play the guitar for a couple of weeks… or maybe should,” he tweeted.