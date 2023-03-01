Travis Scott Accused Of Assault At NYC Club

Travis Scott is a suspect in a police investigation into an altercation at a New York City nightclub early Wednesday.

The 31-year-old rapper “punched the victim with a closed fist on the left side of the face,” according to a statement from the NYPD (which did not name Scott as the suspect) to NBC News. Scott is accused of also causing about $12,000 U.S. in damage to electronic equipment.

The New York Post reported that he allegedly grabbed an onlooker’s phone and threw it to the ground.

The alleged victim is a 52-year-old sound engineer who was working at Nebula, the Post reported. He was not left with any visible injuries and refused medical treatment.

Scott was at Nebula to see Don Toliver, who is signed to his Cactus Jack label. The two Houston natives appeared on stage together on Tuesday night at Toliver’s show at Irving Plaza.

NBC News said Scott’s rep said they were not aware of all the details and had no immediate comment.